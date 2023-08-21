Boston broadcaster Sean Grande on the origin of his, Mike Gorman’s ‘Got it!’

When it comes to using just two very specific words when on the call for a Boston Celtics game, it seems there was a parallel evolution behind the rise of a signature phrase used by two of the ball club’s most beloved broadcasting names.

That of course would be NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Gorman and WEEI radio’s Sean Grande, both of whom are known for peppering the call during successful high-leverage plays with the turn of phrase “Got it!” Grande recently made an appearance on the CLNS Media “Celtics Talk” podcast to discuss the stylistic overlap, its potential origins, and tons more about calling Celtics games in what is to be Gorman’s final season in that role before retiring.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Grande has to say about that signature call, its history, and more.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire