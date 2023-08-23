Boston’s Blake Griffin opens up about his time with the Celtics

In a recent appearance on the “Fore Play” podcast (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Jesse Cinquini), current free agent and former Boston Celtics veteran big man Blake Griffin shared his view on his time with the Celtics during the 2022-23 regular season. Griffin praised the Celtics organization, their fans, and his teammates from a ball club he was once warned against joining.

“Boston is unbelievable,” said Griffin. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston, was like one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible … One of the best parts, the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

Griffin has had a lengthy NBA career after reinventing his game when his athleticism started to fade, playing for multiple teams including the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, and the Celtics.

During his time with the Celtics, he averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game over 41 appearances in the 2022-23 season, with 16 of those as a starter.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire