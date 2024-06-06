Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis on his return to the court vs. Mavs

Out nursing a strained right soleus back to health since the middle of the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference first round series vs. the Miami Heat, we have not heard all that much from star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis over that stretch.

But the Latvian center recently made his first extended comments about his injury and return to the court to face the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals in Game 1, set to tip off at TD Garden this coming Thursday (June 6) night. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at his words and what they forebode for Boston in the finals on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire