Boston is the best hockey city in America, according to this ranking

When the Boston Bruins sold out an intrasquad scrimmage at TD Garden last week, it gave some sense of how hockey-crazed this city is.

Now, we have quantifiable proof.

The personal finance website WalletHub published a ranking Tuesday of the 73 best hockey cities in the U.S., rating each city on 21 key indicators that include team performance, ticket prices, fan engagement and more.

No. 1 on the list: Boston, home of a Bruins team that's three wins away from its seventh Stanley Cup title after beating the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 on Monday night.

Here are the top five cities on WalletHub's list, which features no surprises:

1. Boston

2. Detroit

3. Pittsburgh

4. Chicago

5. New York









WalletHub rated each city by both its NHL rank and its NCAA rank, weighting 80 percent of a city's overall "score" to NHL and 20 percent to NCAA.

Detroit and Pittsburgh, home of the Red Wings and Penguins, respectfully, actually ranked as better NHL cities than Boston on WalletHub's list. But the City of Champions easily ranked as the top NCAA city in the nation, and with good reason, as schools like Boston University, Boston College and Northeastern always are rife with talent.

The full study is worth a read, if only for the fact that we now have statistical evidence that Boston is the center of the sports universe (in hockey, anyway).

