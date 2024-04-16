Boston bench players getting more chances to shine

The Boston Celtics have been able to play their reserves a lot more than usual since the team won its 60th game of the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season. Having sewed up the best record in the league with that victory, winning every game for the rest of the team’s remaining slate of regular season games became much less important.

But once the Celtics started closing contests with the so-called ‘Stay Ready Crew,‘ the wins kept coming, leading to increased trust from coach Joe Mazzulla and increased floor time with it. Could Boston’s bench mob power the Celtics to a win in the postseason?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, dug into this emergent phenomenon on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire