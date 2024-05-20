Boston begins Eastern Conference finals against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers to open the Eastern Conference finals. Boston went 3-2 against Indiana during the regular season. The Pacers won the last regular season meeting 122-112 on Dec. 5 led by 26 points from Tyrese Haliburton, while Jayson Tatum scored 32 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is 6-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 30.8 assists. Haliburton leads the Pacers with 10.9.

The Celtics score 120.6 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 120.2 the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 45.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is scoring 21.7 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 20.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 108.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.7 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (soleus).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.