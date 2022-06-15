Boston bar triples down on Ayesha, Steph Curry trolling before Game 6

Boston bar remarkably triples down on trolling of Steph, Ayesha originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The war of trolling messages between the self-proclaimed "Petty King" Steph Curry and a bar in Boston reached new heights Wednesday.

Game On!, the Boston bar in question, doubled and then tripled down on their trolling of Ayesha Curry. In between, Steph spoke to reporters about embracing the noise from opposing fan bases.

In response to Curry wearing an "Ayesha Curry CAN cook" shirt during his press conference after the Warriors' Game 5 on Monday, Game On! updated the sign outside their establishment to read "Ayesha Curry still can't cook."

Game On! even made their own shirts, which read "Ayesha Curry can't cook," and are selling them for $20 each.

The feud continues! There are now â€œAyesha Curry canâ€™t cookâ€ t-shirts circulating in Boston ahead of game 6 ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚



ðŸ“¸ @steve_hewitt #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/LjrSQ3cacP — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 15, 2022

A few hours later, Game On!'s sign had a new message: "Steph saying his wife can cook is like your mother telling you you're handsome."

Not only have they doubled down, theyâ€™re tripling down ðŸ‘€ @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/QfsG3MJfbR — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 15, 2022

The whole saga began when the 2022 NBA Finals were in Boston last week. Game On! wrote "Ayesha Curry can't cook" on the sign outside the bar. But as the saying goes, Steph sees everything. After the Warriors won Game 4 at TD Garden and Game 5 back in San Francisco, he wore a custom shirt defending his wife's cooking ability to his postgame presser.

While speaking to reporters in Boston on Wednesday, Curry was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole what he makes of all the back-and-forth.

“I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything and I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it, because the more you're on the stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities," Curry said. "So, you can't really be surprised by anything.”

On their Instagram page, Game On! challenged the Currys to a cookoff at some point in the future (while also predicting the Celtics would win the series in seven games).

If things go Curry's way, he and Ayesha will return to Boston and bring the Warriors' most recent Larry O'Brien Trophy to Game On! for the cooking challenge.

That would be the ultimate last word.

