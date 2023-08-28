Was Boston’s Antoine Walker ahead of his time as a power forward?

Former Boston Celtics forward Antoine Walker is beloved by Celtics fans, and not just for his outgoing personality. Walker’s contributions to the game, his 3-point shooting prowess, passing abilities, and shot selection endeared him to the Boston faithful during his time in green and white, even if his propensity to shoot the 3-ball beyond the norms for the era irked others.

Walker’s confidence and conviction on the court were evident — and at times a bit TOO evident — but his liberal use of his jump shot at the power forward position was a hint ahead of its time of where the league would soon be headed.

The hosts of the “Green With Envy” podcast Will Weir and Matt Issa recently sat down to talk over the impact of Employee No. 8 on the game and the Celtics.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about Cybertoine.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire