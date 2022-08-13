Boston alum Vincent Poirier, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari among standouts in France-Italy FIBA friendly

Teams in Europe are playing exhibition games ahead of their looming Eurobasket qualifying games, and a pair of familiar faces to fans of the Boston Celtics were putting up some solid numbers on opposing teams on Friday, August 12 in Bologna, Italy according to new reporting from Eurohoops.

New Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari managed to chip in 13 points to the Italian National Team in a 78-77 losing effort as they faced 2020’s Olympic silver medalists in the French National Team. On the other side of the court, former Boston big man Vincent Poirier put up an impressive 14 points and 11 rebounds to help France secure the friendly win.

Teams are getting ready for FIBA qualifying games for the next World Cup, which will include Celtics center Al Horford for his native Dominican Republic, and are slated to kick off at the end of the month of August.

The Boston Celtics have an astounding array of lineups they can deploy in 2022-23 https://t.co/5x84JYCDpx — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 12, 2022

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

The Boston Celtics have an astounding array of lineups they can deploy in 2022-23 Boston Celtics reportedly sign former No. 16 pick Denzel Valentine to camp deal Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla talks about being on Danny Ainge's shortlist of candidates to coach the Jazz Boston Celtics big man Al Horford just outside top 10 power forwards for 2022-23 in new assessment Who does Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams most like to play in the NBA? Celtics Lab 135: Diving into the seemingly endless combinations of lineups Boston could use in 2022-23

List

Boston Celtics big man cracks NBA's top 10 center trade targets for 2022-23 season in new HoopsHype analysis

Story continues

List

Boston Celtics big man checks in at No. 19 center in the NBA for 2022-23 in new analysis

List

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams shares what he is working on this offseason

List

Celtics star swingman Jayson Tatum rated top small forward trade target by HoopsHype

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire