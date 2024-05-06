Boston alum Grant Williams doesn’t know when he became the bad guy

Grant Williams doesn’t know when he became the bad guy. But the former Boston Celtics backup forward — about as amicable as they come off the court — has seen his reputation shift from nerdy backup forward to “a bad locker room guy” in some corners.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast, the eponymous Cedric Maxwell and his co-host Josue Pavon, recently sat down with the former Boston swingman to talk about recent comments made suggesting that he is a bad teammate. Williams opens up on how these comments hit him at first, and how he has reacted since then.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

