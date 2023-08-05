Boston adds preseason game vs. the Charlotte Hornets to 2023 preseason schedule

Fans of the Boston Celtics learned they will have two preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday morning. Later in the day, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported the Celtics have another preseason tilt scheduled against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to the Sixers, the two teams will play a home-and-home series on Sunday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 11, Sunday’s game in Boston is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at The Center. After that, per Manning, Boston “will also visit Charlotte on Oct. 19 at 7 (p.m.).”

That could be the full preseason slate for the Celtics, but the team might still be trying to finalize one more preseason contest to fine tune a restructured roster as much as possible ahead of the 2023-24 regular season.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire