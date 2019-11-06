Bossi's Best: How the top 10 teams will replace key players

The 2019-20 college season is officially here. While preseason rankings don’t mean much, they at least give a good baseline of what to expect. In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, National Analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at which player will be the most important to replace for each of the AP preseason top 10 teams after this season and how they will do it.

MORE: 3-Point Play from the Champions Classic

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position





1. Michigan State, Cassius Winston

Why him? This is an easy call. Winston is a potential national player of the year and the type of guy who may eventually see his jersey hanging in the rafters of the Breslin Center.

How will they replace him? This is where things get tricky. Top 50 class of 2020 point guard Jalen Terry was the guy, but he backed out of his commitment. Tom Izzo added bully combo guard A.J. Hoggard, who can pick up the slack, and current Spartans Rocket Watts and Foster Loyer will get their chances.

Why him? This Kentucky team is an interesting one because we know it will lose guys to the NBA, but there isn’t necessarily a surefire NBA Lottery pick on the team. But, Maxey has the best shot and the type of work he puts in on a daily basis, his energy and his leadership won’t be easy to replace.

How will they replace him? It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Immanuel Quickley back for his junior season, and he has many of the same qualities as Maxey when it comes to hard work and high character. The Cats have a terrific class, headlined by top five shooting guard Terrence Clarke, but they still have some work to do to find a quality ball-handler in 2020. Then again, John Calipari always has a plan and it wouldn't be a surprise if 2021 commit Devin Askew graduates early and become that 2020 option.



3. Kansas, Devon Dotson

