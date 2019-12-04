Bossi's Best: Sophomores stepping up

Ampry4j8ejctf35ncgam

Jim Brown, USA Today

The 2019-20 college season is still young, but many former Rivals150 players such as Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith have taken big steps forward during their sophomore seasons.

In this week's edition of Bossi's Best, national analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at Nesmith and 11 others who have developed significantly during their second year. Players are listed in order of their ranking in the final 2018 Rivals150.

ASHTON HAGANS, KENTUCKY

2018-19: 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.



2019-20: 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.



Bossi's take: Hagans still needs to become more of a threat as a shooter for Kentucky, but he's become much more reliable at the free throw line and has taken better care of the ball, even though he could still improve there. In roughly the same minutes as his freshman season, he's been more productive across the board and has been trending up since a home loss to Evansville.



EMMITT WILLIAMS, LSU

2018-19: 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game.



2019-20: 15.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.



Bossi's take: The Tigers lost a lot on the front line after the 2018-19 season, particularly with Naz Reid bolting for the NBA after just one year. So, LSU really needed somebody to step up and Williams has been showing why he finished as a five-star prospect despite being a bit undersized as a four man. That he can be reliable from the free throw line is huge.



