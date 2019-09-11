Bossi's Best: Players who should make big leaps as sophomores

S1fo65zpnbe91idcucor

Programs across the country can officially begin practice for the 2019-20 season in just under two weeks. In this week’s edition of Bossi’s Best, National Analyst Eric Bossi takes a look at 10 former Rivals150 players -- who played fewer than 20 minutes per game as freshmen -- that can be expected to make big leaps and expand their roles during their second season on campus.

1. JULES BERNARD, UCLA

As a freshman: 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds per game.

Why he’ll make a jump: As a sophomore, Bernard will be playing for a new coach in Mick Cronin and he should benefit greatly. He’s the type of wing with some inside/out game and a solid frame who experienced success under Cronin when he was at Cincinnati. He and fellow sophomore guard David Singleton are both going to be relied upon to take a big step forward.

2. RECHON BLACK, NORTH CAROLINA

As a freshman: 2.5 points, 2.1 rebounds per game.

Why he’ll make a jump: The Tar Heels don’t have a wealth of returning experience or production on the wing and Black is perhaps the most versatile player on the roster. He often played point guard as a high schooler and can help freshman Cole Anthony with ball-handling duties. Black can defend multiple positions and should benefit as much as any player in America from a full offseason in a high-level strength and conditioning program.

