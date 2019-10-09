Bossi's Best: Breaking down the preseason All-America Team

Oo9k46hckr2kqh2z4nua

Now that college programs across the country have started practicing, it’s time to look at the top players. In today’s edition of Bossi’s Best, National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi discusses his preseason All-America Team and how schools will replace them down the road.

1. COLE ANTHONY, NORTH CAROLINA

Recruitment: Although he took official visits to other programs such as Oregon and didn’t decide until after his senior season, the fact that Anthony was a heavy lean to North Carolina was a poorly kept secret.

What to expect: On a team without many established ball-handlers, Anthony is going to have a ton of responsibility to run the Heels and put up scoring numbers. He’s never been scared of a challenge and has been getting prepped for this moment his entire life, so it’s not a stretch to expect an instant impact.

How to replace him? Roy Williams and his staff targeted and landed five-star point guard Caleb Love to step into the hole Anthony should leave. They are also still in the mix for Cade Cunningham and host four-star R.J. Davis this weekend.



2. UDOKA AZUBUIKE, KANSAS

Recruitment: Azubuike's recruitment went until the midway point of his senior year, when he selected the Jayhawks over Florida State and North Carolina after a pretty intense recruiting battle.

What to expect: There just aren’t many dudes like Azubuike in college basketball, and Kansas has been a much different team when he’s been on the floor. However, staying healthy has proven to be an issue. If he’s 100 percent for the season, few will be able to contest him around the rim and he’ll be fed the ball.

How to replace him?: The most likely candidate to replace the senior big man is already on the Jayhawks roster. David McCormick is a former McDonald’s All-American and will be a junior. From the high school ranks, the Jayhawks are doing very well with four-star Gethro Muscadin. Five-star Isaiah Todd, who has KU in his top two, is more of a four man as is four-star Juco Marial Mading.



