Boss De Zerbi to leave Brighton
Head coach Roberto de Zerbi will leave the club after their final Premier League match of the season at home to Manchester United on Sunday.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Head coach Roberto de Zerbi will leave the club after their final Premier League match of the season at home to Manchester United on Sunday.
More to follow.
More to follow.
City is -1600 to win the league but only -900 to beat West Ham. A victory over West Ham locks up a fourth consecutive EPL title.
Legendary women's basketball star and broadcaster Rebecca Lobo shared a troubling example of sexism she encountered while coaching her son's youth basketball team.
The Celtics are optimistic the big man will return at some point in the series.
Over and above all the concern about Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, there’s this: someone died at a golf tournament Friday.
Scottie Scheffler will likely avoid the most serious charges filed against him stemming from Friday morning's altercation with police.
Even after early morning arrest, Scottie Scheffler has himself near the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the 106th PGA Championship.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
John Daly carded an 11-over 82 on Thursday to kick off the PGA Championship.
Scottie Scheffler's Friday morning at the PGA Championship was a whirlwind
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Scottie Scheffler was arrested by police en route to Valhalla Golf Club during a traffic incident.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
The atmosphere was electric for Clark's home debut and there were brief flashes from the Fever, but it's clear they've got plenty to work on before they can compete with the WNBA's elite teams.
Michigan fans have another reason to celebrate in 2024.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab talk about the games they’re most looking forward to for the 2024 NFL season, as well as the Giants’ new uniforms, the offseason version of Hard Knocks and the Jerry Jones-Cowboys docuseries.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.
Heading into 2024, these 10 pitchers were being counted on to lead their teams. Here's how their squads have managed without them and what we can expect going forward.