New boss Thelin on targets, his football philosophy & Pittodrie pressure
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been speaking to the media for the first time since arriving at Pittodrie from Swedish side Elfsborg.
Here are the key points from the media conference:
Thelin is delighted to finally have started the job, spoke of the club’s history and culture, and says "you can smell it".
Asked if has set any targets for the next 12 months, he says "for me it is about the three years", adding he aims to create a solid base and build from there.
On what would constitute success, the Swede talks about "clear step by step progress" and says "we don't know" about the future but can "promise hard work".
He sums up his football philosophy as "fast paced, clear direction, a solid block when we defend". He believes in strong team spirit and says "no one is bigger than the club".
The pressure and expectation at Pittodrie comes with a big club, Thelin says, and "we have to embrace the history".
The Dons boss is giving little away on Bojan Miovski's future. When asked if he expects the striker stay beyond the summer he says "I'm used to transfer windows" and that Miovski remains an Aberdeen player.
With no VAR in Swedish football, Thelin admits the technology will be a new experience for him, adding "it is what it is".