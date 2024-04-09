Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-3 Northern Ireland: Stuart McLaren 'massively impressed' after win

Stand-in boss Stuart McLaren says he is "immensely proud" of Northern Ireland after a 3-1 win in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

McLaren led NI for the Euro 2025 qualifier after manager Tanya Oxtoby did not travel after falling unwell.

Lauren Wade, Megan Bell and Simone Magill were on target for the visitors.

"I've been massively impressed by everything about them and how they go about their work, the style of football and how they really stick together as a group," McLaren said.

The result was Northern Ireland's first win in Euro 2025 qualifying and banished some of the demons from Friday's frustrating draw with minnows Malta at Windsor Park.

After a goalless first half, in which Northern Ireland were lucky not to concede, the visitors came flying out of the traps in the second half.

Wade got on the end of Keri Halliday's through ball and the Reading winger found the bottom corner.

The opener was quickly cancelled out by Marija Milinkovic, but Megan Bell restored the lead before Simone Magill added a third.

"I'm just immensely proud of the girls. We've had some challenging circumstances beyond our control," added McLaren, who only worked with the team for the first time last week.

"Their application and the principles of play were evident. It was under trying conditions with the weather. It was just superb and they got their just rewards."

'Tanya could not be more proud'

Despite missing the game after becoming the latest in Northern Ireland's camp to fall victim to a virus, Oxtoby was in constant communication with her coaching team throughout the match.

Oxtoby was McLaren's assistant when he took interim charge of Scotland back in 2021 and the pair reunited for the camp, alongside coaches Danielle McDowell Tuffey and Roy Carroll.

"It's been great. I was delighted when Tanya gave me the opportunity to come in and work with the girls.

"I wasn't expecting to be front and centre, but it's another experience to mark down with my coaching career.

"Tanya was in direct communication with us, so we got her messages and that helped the team a lot as well.

"At full-time she could not be any more proud of the players, with the application and the principles of how she wants the team to play, that have been embedded since she came in, but also the character they showed with the circumstances around the camp."

After witnessing Northern Ireland overcome adversity, Scottish-Australian coach McLaren said he noticed "a real togetherness in the group".

"I think experiences like this help them with their belief and the principles, that no matter the circumstances they face, they can get their just rewards if you apply those principles.

"I think you are always disappointed with any goal you concede, we could have defended it better but to get that resilience to get control of the game away from home and get another two good goals - the girls showed that bit of maturity to manage the game over the last 10 or 15 minutes.

"That was outstanding as well."

McLaren only joined the coaching team for April's opening two Euro 2025 qualifiers but said he would love to be involved for the double-header with top seeds Portugal in late May.

"That's a discussion I need to have with Tanya, Angela [Platt, the Irish FA's director of women's football] and all the staff," the 48-year-old added.

"When I was offered the opportunity I jumped at it.

"There is nothing that has taken place this time that has changed my mind with that.

"I'd be thrilled if the people involved would have me back."