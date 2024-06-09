Boshamer Stadium sets attendance record in Diamond Heels CWS berth-clinching victory

If you wanted to watch the Chapel Hill Super Regional in person last weekend, good luck.

Not too long after UNC announced tickets went on sale to the public, UNC announced those same tickets were sold out.

If you consistently attend North Carolina baseball games, though, you’ll know there’s viewing loopholes. One spot is just behind the right field fence, where you get a great view of Boshamer Stadium through the metal holes, while the other is atop Karen Shelton Stadium beyond the right field viewing area.

Fans took full advantage of those free spots, pulling up plenty of lawn chairs and lining the top row of UNC’s field hockey stadium.

Those who were lucky enough to get in the gates watched quite the series against West Virginia. Vance Honeycutt walked off Game 1 with a moonshot over the netting behind the left field fence, while Dalton Pence hustled over to first base and recorded the Diamond Heels’ final out of Game 2, sending them to their first College World Series since 2018.

Not only was Saturday night’s Game 2 a historic win, but it set a Boshamer Stadium attendance record with 4,491 fans.

✨ RECORD ATTENDANCE ✨ Thank you to all 4,491 fans at The Bosh tonight! pic.twitter.com/PSRcJJ2RsO — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 9, 2024

The Bosh only holds 4,100 fans, but has plenty of standing room only space on the concourse behind home plate. There is general admission seating along the first base side during the regular season, but we weren’t able to look at available tickets in time to see if the postseason carried that option.

You can bet that even more North Carolina fans will make the trip to Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series, which start on Friday, June 14.

