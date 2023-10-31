Bosa's hilarious message to Burrow after 49ers' loss to Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nick Bosa knows Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow very well after the two NFL stars played together at Ohio State for two seasons.

Following the 49ers 31-17 defeat to Cincinnati at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Bosa shared a heartfelt moment with his former Buckeyes teammate that NFL Films captured.

"Love you, buddy, good to see you," Bosa told Burrow as the two embraced after the game. "Hell of a game. Made our bye week trash, though. If anyone could do it, I'd want you to. Love you."

These two go way back 😅🤝



More Bengals 49ers Mic'd Up highlights Tuesday 8/7 on @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/5AYjeGWCXE — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 30, 2023

Burrow eviscerated the 49ers' defense on Sunday, completing 28 of his 32 passes against San Francisco for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers defense had no answer for Burrow and the potent Bengals' offense, with Cincinnati racking up 29 first downs and 400 yards of total offense.

Burrow has faced off with Bosa twice in the NFL, posting incredible numbers in both of his starts against his college teammate.

In those two matchups with the 49ers, the Bengals quarterback has completed 53 of his 66 attempts for 631 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions against a defense that has built its reputation on terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

Bosa has 2.5 sacks against Burrow in two career matchups with Cincinnati, including a pivotal overtime sack that helped the 49ers pull off an improbable win when the two teams squared off in Cincinnati during the 2021 NFL season.



