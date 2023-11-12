Bosa, Young sack Lawrence, force fumble in first 49ers game together originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After wreaking havoc together during their time at Ohio State, Nick Bosa and new 49ers teammate Chase Young wasted no time getting back to it Sunday.

The dynamic pair played their first NFL game together Sunday morning against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium after the Washington Commanders traded Young to San Francisco at last month's trade deadline.

In the second quarter, the former Buckeyes teammates and close friends closed in on Trevor Lawrence and collectively brought the quarterback down. On Lawrence's way down, Bosa stripped the ball away and forced him to fumble the ball.

Racing to the QB like the good ol’ days 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k4OYQsXqG2 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

All smiles 😁 pic.twitter.com/LxfyWB3tRp — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

In his first game as a member of the 49ers, Young appears to be fitting right in. Even before stepping onto the field, he was at the front of the team's boombox pregame walkout alongside Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.

Chase hit the griddy 😂 pic.twitter.com/uV3DF4kB1z — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

In 2017 at Ohio State, Bosa registered 16.0 sacks, while Young had 3.5 sacks as a sophomore. The following season, Young registered 10.5 sacks, but Bosa’s season was over after just three games due to a groin injury.

Bosa was the 49ers' No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Young was Washington's No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft. While the two players went their separate ways, they kept in contact as much as possible. But they never imagined they'd be teammates again.

Now, what once felt like a dream is their reality.

Bosa said his favorite memory with Young at Ohio State was in 2018 when they "were just dominating together." Five years later, it appears nothing has changed.