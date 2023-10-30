Bosa still confident 49ers will ‘right the ship' after loss to Bengals

Bosa still confident 49ers will 'right the ship' after loss to Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Although the 49ers' 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium marked their third straight loss since starting the season 5-0, many players in San Francisco’s locker room remain confident.

Star edge rusher Nick Bosa is one of those players, telling reporters his reasons why he thinks the 49ers can reorganize their season.

“The good news is we’ve been here before and we’ve had pretty good results,” Bosa said postgame. “We’ve been in worse positions at this point of the year. We just have to maintain the confidence in the people in this room because we’ve done it. And we could do it again. We have the people in this room to right the ship.”

Bosa’s belief is fair, as compared to this season’s 5-3 record, the 49ers were a worse 4-4 through eight weeks during the 2022 NFL season before winning their remaining eight regular-season games.

And like last year, San Francisco has a Week 9 bye looming, allowing the team to reset following a poor three-week stretch.

The 49ers’ 26-year-old Pro Bowler recognized the upcoming time away from the action, telling reporters what he thinks of San Francisco carrying a losing streak into the bye.

“It definitely stinks. But, we’ll be alright. We need some rest. We’ll be fine.”

And when asked if the 49ers' team camaraderie was still intact, Bosa was clear.

“Yeah. I think we’ve been through enough [together]."

San Francisco averaged 33.4 points scored and 13.6 points allowed throughout the first five weeks of the NFL season and has seen those figures shift to a respective 17.0 and 24.0 the last three games.

But, as Bosa suggested, the 49ers will have time to reflect and recover this week while keeping the experience of the past season in their headspace.

San Francisco will have two weeks to prepare for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be ready Nov. 12 after an identical bye week of their own.

