Bosa states 49ers didn't deserve to beat Browns after crushing loss

There are plenty of lessons to be learned from the 49ers’ heartbreaking 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

San Francisco star pass rusher Nick Bosa is taking all of them to heart.

“We had a good idea it was going to be that type of game, just scrappy until the end," Bosa said after the loss at Cleveland Browns Stadium. "Just an unbelievable defense. We needed to match their intensity. We let up too much. It’s definitely a learning experience of how teams are going to attack us. Especially teams that know our scheme because they run a similar scheme. Just got to take it as a learning experience.

"I don’t think we deserved to win today."

Bosa tallied three tackles, two quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one sack in the loss. The 49ers led 17-13 early in the fourth quarter, but the Browns notched a field goal on their last two offensive drives to take a 19-17 lead. San Francisco rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a potential game-winning field-goal attempt from 41 yards in the closing seconds.

The matchup between two of the NFL's top defenses lived up to the hype. The 49ers' offense was held to a season-low 215 total yards, while the Browns gained 334 yards -- the most Bosa and company have surrendered this season.

It was the 49ers' first regular-season loss since a 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 23, 2022.

“I think everybody on the defense could improve, including myself. It’s early," Bosa said. "We haven’t lost in a long time in the regular season, so it hurts a little more.”

Bosa and the 49ers will get an extra day of rest heading into their next matchup – a prime-time “Monday Night Football” collision against the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) in Minneapolis.

