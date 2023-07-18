Bosa snubbed from 99 Club in Madden NFL 24 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is not the top-rated defensive player in Madden NFL 24.

Star 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was given a 98 overall rating in the upcoming edition of the NFL video game. While the number is among the best in the league, it is still a small step shy of the elusive 99 Club.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson were named the first two members of the Madden NFL 24 99 Club this year. Bosa, meanwhile, is tied with Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett with a 98 overall.

Bosa is coming off a monstrous 2022 NFL season in which he led the league with 18.5 sacks, piled up 48 quarterback hits and forced two fumbles across 16 games. He was rewarded with 46 of a possible 50 first-place votes in the DPOY race and landed on the AP All-Pro First Team for the first time in his career.

By contrast, Donald is coming off a down year by his lofty standards. The three-time DPOY had five sacks in 11 games for the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, who finished just 5-12 on the year.

Madden NFL 24 is announcing its player ratings throughout the week and started with wide receivers and safeties on Monday. Deebo Samuel had the highest number of 49ers in that bunch with an 88 overall, followed by Brandon Aiyuk (86) and Talanoa Hufanga (86).

