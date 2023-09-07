Bosa returns to 49ers practice after record contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — As the 49ers hit the practice field on Thursday, the newly crowned richest non-quarterback in the NFL was in the weight room.

No surprise there.

When defensive end Nick Bosa emerged, he looked to be in top physical condition and ready to see significant action on Sunday, when the 49ers’ 2023 regular season begins.

As the 49ers were going through individual drills at the beginning of practice, Bosa took part in warmup exercises under the direction of Dustin Perry, the 49ers’ head of strength and conditioning.

Bosa was expected to go through no more than a very limited day of practice on Thursday as he slowly gets acclimated back into the football routine. He could see significant playing time Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bosa flew to the Bay Area on Wednesday night after agreeing to terms on a five-year, $170 million extension to end a 44-day contract holdout. Bosa earned the record-setting contract after leading the NFL with 18.5 sacks last season and winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The NFL granted the 49ers a two-game roster exemption for Bosa. But the club can be expected to activate him to the 53-man roster on Saturday, at which point they must make a corresponding roster move in order to create space for Bosa.

