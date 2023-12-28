Bosa outlines 49ers' mindset for Week 17 clash vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Even for someone such as Nick Bosa who says he does not watch TV, it was difficult to avoid all the talk.

It was billed as the regular-season game of the year.

Instead, the outcome was determined just three minutes into the second half when the Baltimore Ravens turned four 49ers giveaways into an 18-point lead.

“It stinks,” Bosa said. “We were so hyped up and excited for an opportunity to show the world how good we are.”

The 49ers fell to 11-4 and now, perhaps, have no margin for error in order to accomplish their regular-season goal of earning the top seed in the NFC and a first-round playoff bye.

San Francisco returns to action on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at FedExField.

This game carries none of the sparkle of the Christmas night matchup against the Ravens but it is every bit as important for the 49ers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan set out on Wednesday to quickly get his team to recalibrate after the disappointing 33-19 loss to the Ravens.

“I think Kyle did a really good job in the team meeting of putting it to bed, and we’re moving on,” Bosa said. “I think when you look at it, there are a lot of silver linings. And with a team like this, how we’ve bounced back before and how mature of a group we are, it could be a benefit for us down the road.”

Bosa pointed to the 49ers’ ability to keep the game close at halftime despite three turnovers, as well as forcing the Ravens to settle for three field goals in six possessions deep into the red zone.

“I don’t think we needed a wake-up call, but I think you learn from all of the experiences you have and I think it just emphasizes the fact that we need to stay in the moment,” Bosa said.

At this point in the season, it is easy to get caught up in all of the playoff scenarios. After all, if Detroit loses to Dallas on Saturday, and Arizona beats Philadelphia, the 49ers could clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Commanders.

But the 49ers should be focused on taking care of their own business, Bosa said. And that begins and ends with executing the game plan against the Commanders, who made a change at quarterback to veteran Jacoby Brissett this week.

“We just need to stay focused on each game, and Washington is the next game,” he said. “We’re not taking them lightly. People might think we should beat them, but it’s the NFL and they’re going to bring it.

“I guarantee they’re rallying behind their new quarterback, so we just have to stay in the moment, which is hard this time of year because it’s such a long year. But we got to stay in the moment.”

