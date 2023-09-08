Bosa officially signs record-breaking 49ers contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Nearly two days after agreeing to terms on a record-setting contract, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on Friday officially signed the deal.

The actual signing of his five-year, $170 million contract extension was the final hurdle to clear for Bosa to hit the field with his teammates when the regular season opens Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Officially official ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/04grUqhWa9 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 8, 2023

Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was on the practice field Thursday and went through a limited day of on-field work as he prepares for game action. Bosa ended his 44-day contract holdout to sign the contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The delay in signing the contract was likely a product of both sides making sure all the language and terms of the deal were completely buttoned up to meet NFL approvals.

It is unclear how much action Bosa will see on Sunday, but coach Kyle Shanahan joked that there would be restrictions on his star player.

“How many snaps are in the game?” Shanahan responded when asked how many snaps Bosa could play. “I’m just joking. We’ve got to see when he gets here. I know Nick will come in shape. I know he'll be good.”

Bosa passed the eyeball test on the field Thursday. Shanahan said Bosa would have to be noticeably out of shape in order to sit out the season opener.

“He’d have to have a beer belly and be out of shape, which that's not in Bosa’s DNA,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers are scheduled for a light practice on Friday before boarding a flight to Pittsburgh.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast