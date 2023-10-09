Bosa lauds Purdy as one of NFL's best QBs after rout of Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' vaunted defense has been the team's talking point for years, stifling opposing offenses and cementing itself as the NFL's best unit.

But as the 2023 NFL season carries on and San Francisco remains undefeated, Nick Bosa feels "incredibly confident" in every aspect of the offense -- and especially Brock Purdy after the quarterback's performance in the 49ers' 42-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

"I think just the way we've built this team," Bosa said after the game. "We've had aspects since we've been here where we haven't been as strong, and the way [49ers general manager John Lynch] and [coach Kyle Shanahan] have built the team offensively, they can attack in any way.

"You've got [Brandon] Aiyuk who can go deep, you've got Deebo [Samuel], you've got Christian [McCaffrey], you've got George [Kittle]. There's really no weakness, and then Brock is playing as one of the best quarterbacks in the league."

Nick Bosa feels the 49ers offense is playing at "a different level" this season led by Brock Purdy, one of the NFL's "best quarterbacks" 👀 pic.twitter.com/SMWMr7c0Kg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

Purdy furthered his NFL MVP case in the Week 5 clash, completing 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 252 yards, four touchdowns and a 144.4 passer rating. And Bosa's right -- every offensive weapon Purdy has at his disposal has been utilized this season, with Aiyuk, Samuel, McCaffrey and Kittle each having games where they were the main attraction.

After the 49ers' latest win, the team has scored 30 or more points in nine of Purdy's 10 career starts and in 10 of 11 games where he threw at least 20 pass attempts (h/t Scott Barrett).

The 23-year-old's historic NFL start isn't lost on 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, either, who told NBC Sports Bay Area's Carlos Ramirez, Donte Whitner and Rod Brooks on "49ers Postgame Live" why he believes Purdy needs more recognition.

"He's legitimately going out there and doing historical things."



Juszczyk doesn't want to hear it from the Purdy critics 😤 pic.twitter.com/QBtOGHe2cr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

But Purdy, who has gone from the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to nationwide stardom, isn't focused on any of the hype. Instead, he just wants to get better each day -- an attitude that likely has contributed to much of his success, and has the 49ers dreaming of a sixth Super Bowl win.

"It means a lot, obviously, but for me, I'm not trying to get caught up in what other people are saying," Purdy said of his teammates' praise. "There's still stuff on film where I can get better, and Kyle's real with me about that, [quarterbacks coach Brian Griese] is real about it. All the quarterbacks in the room, we hold ourselves to a standard. And so that's what we're trying to strive for. That's where I'm at with that.

"I want to just continue building these guys up around me and, you know, just keep winning."

