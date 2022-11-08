Bosa family closing in on 100 combined sacks, with Joey and Nick meeting Sunday night

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will meet for the first time in their NFL careers on Sunday Night Football, and the family may reach an NFL milestone during the game.

If either Bosa brother records at least half a sack, the Bosa family will have 100 career sacks among them.

Currently the Bosas have 99.5 sacks, with Joey having 59.5, Nick having 33 and their father, John Bosa, who played for the Dolphins from 1987 to 1989, having seven career sacks.

The Bosas would still have a ways to go before they had the NFL family sack lead. That belongs to the J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt, who have a combined 179.5 sacks in their careers.

Other football families who have combined for at least 100 sacks since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 were Clay Matthews Jr., Clay Matthews III and Casey Matthews with 163.5, Howie and Chris Long with 154, John and Ervin Randle with 145.5 and Arthur and Chandler Jones with 118.

