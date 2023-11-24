Bosa explains why 49ers have ‘good problem' along sack-happy D-line originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Nick Bosa knew when his former Ohio State teammate Chase Young was traded to the 49ers, the reunited pass-rushing duo would be racing to opposing quarterbacks for San Francisco.

But the benefits of Young's arrival have reverberated throughout the 49ers' entire defensive line, leading to an uptick in sacks where everyone gets a piece of the pie. That was evident in San Francisco's 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen field, where the 49ers sacked quarterback Geno Smith a season-high six times.

Sometimes those sacks are solo and sometimes they're combined, but Bosa, who had two on the night, said it's hard to keep track of who has recorded what.

"It's funny -- after the game, nobody has any idea what they're stats are," Bosa told reporters after the win. "So it's a good problem to have."

Bosa explained that as long as the stats stay in the D-line room, there's no arguing about who was credited with what. The chemistry within the unit is evident, especially after a performance like the Faithful witnessed on Thanksgiving Day.

Nick Bosa explains what has led to the D-line's recent uptick in sacks 🔽 pic.twitter.com/Sw0QFoYTOA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

With 15 sacks across the 49ers' current three-game winning streak, the addition of Young at the NFL trade deadline last month appears to have provided a significant boost to a pass rush that had been struggling to produce across the team's previous three-game skid.

"I just think how much we're rushing as a group has changed," Shanahan told reporters after the game. "I think after we came back from the bye week, I feel like we moved a little bit better. Obviously having Chase helps the group, just the depth of it. When we weren't getting all the sacks, I still thought we were getting on the quarterback and hitting him, but it takes a whole group to get those numbers and I think we've been doing that."

Shanahan discussed the 49ers' pass rush coming alive for 15 sacks over the last three weeks 💪 pic.twitter.com/IE3XMqa9QZ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 24, 2023

Just as they were during their five-game wining streak to start the 2023 NFL season, the 49ers again appear to be firing on all cylinders both offensively and defensively.

And for San Francisco's pass rush, it's the more the merrier in the backfield.

