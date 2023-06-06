Bosa confident he'll get 49ers contract extension he deserves

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa made a convincing argument for a big-money NFL contract extension with how he performed during the 2022 season when he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year after registering a career-best 18.5 sacks.

Although Bosa remains under contract through the 2024 season, the 49ers are determined to sign the fourth-year pro to a multi-year contract extension before the start of training camp that is likely to make him the highest-paid player in the league.

Is that a priority for Bosa?

“I think I’ll get what I deserve,” he said on Tuesday upon reporting to the 49ers’ mandatory minicamp.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle with the Los Angeles Rams, currently is the league’s highest-paid defender at approximately $31.7 million per season.

The 49ers have signed stars to big-money extensions at the beginning of training camps the past three years, and Bosa is optimistic he will be the fourth after George Kittle, Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel.

“It’s pretty high,” Bosa said of his optimism of getting a new contract. “Yeah, I think I’m pretty confident about that."

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he remains out of the contract talks with his players, leaving that up to general manager John Lynch and chief negotiator Paraag Marathe.

And Shanahan said there is no change in his interaction with Bosa while the sides hope to get something agreed upon before the opening of training camp in late-July.

“Nick is not a guy I really ever worry about, whether it’s a contract year or not,” Shanahan said. “I know Nick is doing his work. I know Nick is obsessed with his job and obsessed with being the best he can be.”

Bosa treated this offseason like others in the past. He has not participated in the 49ers' offseason program, opting to work out with his own program in Florida.

He is not taking part in any on-field drills with his teammates during the minicamp, either.

What also has not changed is his interactions and conversations with Shanahan.

"(It's) same as they are every year," Shanahan said. "How you doing? How’s the workout been going? How’s Florida? How’s the boat? You look tan. Your legs still look big. What are you going to do today? ‘Probably be in the weight room.’ "

