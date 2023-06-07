Bosa believes Hargrave belongs in same tier as Rams' Donald

Nick Bosa believes his new 49ers teammate, Javon Hargrave, deserves a little more respect on his name.

Bosa has gotten a closer look at the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle since the 49ers signed the 30-year-old in free agency, but he's kept an eye on Hargrave from afar for quite a while.

"I feel like people give him his due, but people don't really know how good he is overall," Bosa said Tuesday after mandatory minicamp. "He's not talked about in that- he might be, but I feel like he isn't quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones, but I think he played like that last year and throughout his career. So him and Arik [Armstead] inside should be pretty fun."

Nick Bosa believes new teammate Javon Hargrave belongs in the top echelon of interior linemen with Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/9Uvu1DkWUA — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 6, 2023

Donald has been the league's best interior defensive lineman for nearly the entirety of his nine-year NFL career. He was a First-Team All-Pro for seven years in a row from 2015-2021.

Last season, though, Jones surpassed Donald's Pro Football Focus top defensive tackle status after Donald missed six games in 2022.

Hargrave is coming off a career season with Philadelphia, registering 11 sacks last season before signing a four-year, $84 million contract with San Francisco on March 13.

While Hargrave only has earned one Pro Bowl selection in his seven seasons, his impact on the field is clear.

That's why Bosa -- and many other 49ers players -- were a bit taken aback when the 49ers were able to land the veteran interior lineman.

"Yeah, I was surprised," Bosa said. "With all the talent we have on our team, to add the guy who was the top free agent. I shouldn't be surprised with our team, because [coach] Kyle [Shanahan]'s always trying to improve."

That's all the 49ers aim to do in 2023, and Bosa is confident Hargrave can help the team do just that.

