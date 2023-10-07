Bosa appreciates Shanahan's involvement with 49ers' defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan's expertise is offense, but as head coach, he oversees all three phases of the team.

And even though he is one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, it's his appreciation for defense and special teams that separates him from the pack.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa shared why he appreciates Shanahan's insight on defense.

"He's involved and he's not completely offense (or) doesn't have a clue what's going on on the other side which is sometimes how it is," Bosa told Mathai. "But he's in tune and knows building a winning team takes a good defense and a good defensive line and he kind of lets coach [Kris] Kocurek and whoever the defensive coordinator has been throughout the years just do their thing.

"Obviously he's the head coach, he puts his two cents in and knows a ton about football so he helps out. But he trusts what they do and the scheme we run."

In order to be one of the best offensive minds in the league, Shanahan has to have an intricate understanding of opposing defenses' schemes and tendencies and that knowledge certainly can be used to help his own defense.

However, a good head coach also needs to trust his coordinators and assistant coaches. Shanahan is involved in all areas of the game but knows how to delegate and provide space when needed.

And so far, it's resulted in a fruitful marriage between offense, defense and special teams.

