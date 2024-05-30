Borussia Mönchengladbach open to allowing Nico Elvedi and Florian Neuhaus leave in the summer

kicker reports that Borussia Mönchengladbach are open to allowing duo Nico Elvedi and Florian Neuhaus to leave this summer.

Both Elvedi and Neuhaus have experienced difficult seasons. Elvedi flirted with the idea of leaving Gladbach last summer but stayed and never showed any improvement in his performances, while Neuhaus, despite extending his contract last summer has lost his place in midfield and has a strained relationship with head coach Gerardo Seoane.

For Neuhaus, it may make little sense to stay at Gladbach due to his as well as the arrival of Philipp Sander from Holstein Kiel.

If Gladbach receives a request to leave for both players they will be open to talking, why?, because the club needs money if it is to refresh their squad.

Rheinische Post reports that Gladbach is not in talks to sign Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, whose contract expires next summer, as he is too expensive. The 25-year-old is currently valued at €3.5m by transfermarkt.

GGFN | Jack Meenan