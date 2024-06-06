Borussia Mönchengladbach will look to offload Alassane Pléa this summer

Bild reports that Borussia Mönchengladbach will look to offload striker Alassane Pléa this summer with his contract set to expire next year.

Under the current conditions, Gladbach are against the idea of extending Pléa’s contract at the club, mainly due to the fact that he is a high earner at the club. If the 31-year-old is uninterested in taking a pay cut when extending his contract, then Gladbach will look to sell the striker this summer.

The reason for this is that they want to avoid a situation similar to Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini and Matthias Ginter, who all left on free transfers. If Gladbach sells Pléa this summer, then they would likely receive a decent fee for the striker, Pléa is currently valued at €7m, but a loss on the €23m spent in 2019 to bring him to Borussia Park.

The reason for this is Gladbach could then fund a replacement for Pléa. That man, reports Bild and Sky Germany, is Heidenheim striker Tim Kleindienst. The 28-year-old is said to be worth around €7-8m and negotiations between the two are ongoing.

Heidenheim would like a decision on Kleindienst’s future by the 1st of July.

GGFN | Jack Meenan