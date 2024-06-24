Borussia Dortmund and West Ham remain in race to sign PSG target Rayan Cherki

As reported by Get French Football News, Paris Saint-Germain remain confident in their pursuit of Rayan Cherki (20), despite seeing their opening offer rejected by Olympique Lyonnais. Les Parisiens believe that the France youth international doesn’t wish to extend his current deal with his formative club, which will leave OL needing to cash in on the playmaker.

However, a move to PSG is far from a given. Relations between president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Cherki’s representative, Fayza Lamari, the mother of Kylian Mbappé, are strained since the France captain’s free transfer to Real Madrid. This tension could represent a snag and other clubs will be looking to profit, according to a report from Foot Mercato.

Whilst Cherki himself would prefer a move to PSG, Borussia Dortmund, who have a historical interest in the player, are reigniting their interest, whilst Premier League side West Ham United are also in the race. Luis Enrique and Luís Campos continue to push for Cherki’s arrival at the Parc des Princes, however, the current impasse will have to be broken in order for Les Parisiens to beat the emerging competition.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle