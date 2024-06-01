Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid player ratings: Superstars shine, in the end

The Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid player ratings were a ton of fun to dish out as a thrilling final played out at Wembley.

Real Madrid won it 2-0 thanks to late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior, as Dortmund missed a host of chances and were made to pay.

Real have now won 15 Champions League titles to extend their own record as the most successful team in the history of the competition.

Below are the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid player ratings out of 10, with analysis and a rating for every single player from Dortmund and Real.

Borussia Dortmund player ratings

Gregor Kobel: 8 - Made some fine stops in the second half from Kroos and Nacho. Couldn't do anything with the two goals.

Julian Ryerson: 6 - Solid in the first half but Vinicius gave him a tough outing in the second.

Mats Hummels: 8 - Some fine challenges, especially in the first half, and did all he could to keep Dortmund in it.

Nico Schlotterbeck: 8 - A fine tackle to deny Bellingham and held firm for most of the game.

Ian Maatsen: 6 - Solid enough until the error which led to Real's crucial second goal late on. Harsh on the Dutch youngster.

Emre Can: 7 - The heartbeat of Dortmund's midfield played so many great passes through in the first half. Like Dortmund, ran out of steam in the second half.

Marcel Sabitzer: 7 - See above. Dortmund had total control of midfield in the first half and Sabitzer was everywhere. Real ground him and Can down in the second half.

Jadon Sancho: 6 - Worked hard but could never really get on the ball in dangerous areas.

Julian Brandt: 6 - Had one decent chance in the first half. Delivery from set-pieces wasn't up to his usual standard.

Karim Adeyemi: 6 - Caused Carvajal so many problems in the first half and didn't take his big chance when it arrived. That will haunt him.

Niclas Fullkrug: 6 - A proper handful as he hit the post in the first half when he may have been offside, and scored a header which was offside. Lost Carvajal for Real's first after he took a whack in the face just before that.

Substitutes

Marco Reus (on for Adeyemi 72'): 6 - Tried his best to get on the ball in his final appearance for Dortmund but no fairytale finish.

Donyell Maylen (on for Can 80'): 6 - Couldn't get on the ball enough to stretch Real late on.

Sebastien Haller (on for Brandt 80'): 6 - Made a nuisance of himself but Dortmund couldn't feed him.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (on for Sancho 87'): N/A

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois: 8 - Did so well to push Adeyemi wide on the big chance in the first half. Made some other good stops and is such a presence. Big-game experience was so important.

Dani Carvajal: 8 - The veteran right back scored his first Champions League goal in five years at the perfect time. Arrived twice with headers from corners and buried the second. Tough first half defensively but popped up when it mattered most.

Antonio Rudiger: 6 - Didn't have too much to do but Fullkrug definitely caused problems with his movement and Dortmund caught out the entire Real midfield and defense on multiple occasions in the first half.

Nacho Fernandez: 6 - The veteran center back was also caught out by Dortmund's clever movement and pace in the first half but almost scored with a header in the second. Wonderful moment to see him lift the trophy.

Ferland Mendy: 7 - Won the battle against Sancho and was extremely solid defensively.

Federico Valverde: 7 - Never stopped running and was always an outlet on the right of midfield.

Toni Kroos: 7 - His final game as a club player ended in glory. Didn't start well but his class shone through in the second half. Almost scored a beauty of a free kick and his superb corner set up the crucial opener.

Eduardo Camavinga: 7 - Kept on plugging away and drove Real on in the second half. Almost scored a stunner too.

Jude Bellingham: 7 - Not his best game but grabbed an assist on Vinicus Junior's goal and almost had a couple of his own.

Rodrygo: 6 - Couldn't have a big impact on the game but helped Real wrestle back some control in the second half with his fine dribbling.

Vinicius Junior: 8 - Never stopped wanting the ball. Whipped in a great cross for Bellingham, then kept calm when his big moment arrived to seal the win.