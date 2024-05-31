Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Match preview

Real Madrid have another date with destiny tomorrow as they face Borussia Dortmund in the final of the UEFA Champions League. It goes without saying that this game will be the most important of the season for both the sides, and neither of the two teams will be looking forward to go back home from London without the most coveted trophy in Europe after having reached the final.

For the Merengues, winning this final will add another UCL trophy to their already illustrious cabinet, and this can be their 15th European Cup.

In addition to adding another trophy to their cabinet and extending their already massive lead over other European sides, winning this match will also allow Los Blancos to complete a UCL campaign without a defeat for the first time in their history.

On the other hand, it was 1996-97 when the German club last won a Champions League title, which is to date their only one, after defeating Juventus in the final.

They again reached the final in 2012-13, but fell to their German rivals, Bayern Munich, at the same stadium where they are set to play this upcoming final against Real Madrid, i.e., The Wembley.

Naturally, Dortmund will be looking to ensure that history is not repeated at the Wembley this time, but they have a very difficult task of playing against Real Madrid, a team that is not only superior to them on the paper, but one which comes up best in the Champions League, and has not lost a UCL final in the last 43 years.

Edin Terzic’s task of getting the better of the Merengues will be made further difficult with the unavailability of important players like Sebastien Haller, ramy Bensebaini, and Julian Duranville. With Haller’s absence, Terzic is expected to start with Niclas Fullkrug, who will be supported by the in-form Jadon Sancho, Karim Adeyemi, and Julian Brandt.

However, Real Madrid are also not entirely without their own injury problems, as one of their key midfielders, Aurelien Tchouameni is also ruled out for this game. David Alaba is also still recovering from his ACL tear and will miss this match, even though Los Blancos have named both of these players in the squad for the final.

But even without these players, Real Madrid are definitely the more in form of these two teams, as they recently celebrated their La Liga triumph, and have not been defeated in a match since losing to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey back in January. Since that game, the Merengues are on a 25-game winning streak.

Dortmund, on the other hand, have been quite inconsistent this season, and have finished 5th in Bundesliga. Still, they will be competing for the UCL next season because of Germany’s qualifying co-efficient.

The history of this tie also favours the Spaniards, as in the 14 previous matches between these two teams, the Whites have won 5, Dortmund 3, while the rest of the 6 games ended in a draw.