Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Newcastle travel to Germany this evening to face Borussia Dortmund in a crucial Champions League contest that could decide the fate of both teams in Group F.

Currently the Magpies are level on points with Dortmund though they sit behind the Bundesliga side in the group following their defeat at St. James’ Park last time out. An away victory tonight will push Eddie Howe’s men into the top two of the table and leave them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Paris Saint-Germain sit top of the table with six points, two more than Howe’s side, and take on AC Milan in tonight’s other group stage clash.

Howe will need to mastermind a victory against Dortmund without the services of some of his key players. Dan Burn, Matt Targett, and Jacob Murphy all have injuries while Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10-months.

Borussia Dortmund host Newcastle in the Champions League with kick off at 5.45pm

Newcastle come into the game sitting third in Group F

Dortmund beat the Magpies 1-0 at St. James’ Park last time out

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

16:00 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Dortmund XI: Kobel, Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson, Ozcan, Sabitzer, Reus, Brandt, Malen, Fulkrug

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle early team news

15:55 , Mike Jones

Both Dan Burn and Jacob Murphy sustained injuries during Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

Howe might have to make a difficult call when the extend of Burn’s back injury became apparent in the aftermath, while Murphy will undergo surgery after popping the same shoulder he dislocated last month and faces three months on the sidelines.

The latest two injuries take Newcastle’s total to eight senior players.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

15:50 , Mike Jones

Dortmund vs Newcastle takes place at 5.45 pm GMT on Tuesday 7 November at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 which can be streamed via the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at 5pm GMT.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 which can be streamed via the Discovery+ app with coverage starting at 5pm GMT.

Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle

15:45 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s fascinating encounter between Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s men travel to Germany for their fourth match of the group stages knowing that a victory would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds but a defeat is likely to see them drift away from the top two teams in the group.

Dortmund defeated the Magpies at St. James’ Park and will be confident of doing so again in front of their home supporters. Howe also has a juggling act on his hands as many of Newcastle’s key players are absent so this will be a tricky contest for the men in black and white.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick around as we build-up to kick off...