Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Bundesliga fixture today

Join us for live coverage as Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich this evening in one of the biggest matches of the Bundesliga season.

The home side have been in fine form since the season resumed earlier this month. They have beaten both Schalke and Werder Bremen, scoring six goals without conceding any, and currently sit second in the table.

But Bayern Munich are also brimming with confidence ahead of the top-of-the-table clash. Hansi Flick’s team enjoys an eight-game winning run in all competitions and top scorer Robert Lewandowski is in superb form as they lead the standings by four points. Live updates below:

Match preview

What time is it?

The match gets underway at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

BT Sport will be showing it on BT Sport 1.

You can either watch the match live on television or use the BT Sport app to watch online and on mobile.

What are the odds?

Bayern Munich: 5/6

Borussia Dortmund: 14/5

Draw: 3/1

What is our prediction?

Borussia Dortmund have a young squad full of exciting, talented players, with a thrillingly attacking philosophy. But this is Bayern Munich we are talking about. Bundesliga champions since 2013. FC Hollywood. The bad guys. They always win. It’s just what they do.

Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Bayern Munich