Borussia Dortmund’s transfer targets under new head coach Nuri Sahin

Sky Germany reports on the players that Borussia Dortmund are now targeting under new head coach Nuri Sahin this summer.

There are three players on Dortmund’s list with some transfers are dependent on departures. If Dortmund are unable to sign Ian Maatsen on a permanent basis then they will look at trying to sign Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old currently has a contract at the Turkish side valid until 2026 and is valued at €21m by transfermarkt.

Next is on the wing. Any move for a winger will depend on whether Dortmund cannot bring Jadon Sancho back to the club or if Donyell Malen or Karim Adeyemi leaves in the summer. The target is Newcastle winger, Yankuba Minthe. The Gambian spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and the Premier League side are looking to sell the winger this summer.

Finally, Dortmund also want to improve midfield. The club has been linked to two players, PSV’s Jerdy Schouten, who Sahin is a fan of and has already had a conversation with and Brighton’s Pascal Groß.

Talks have already taken place with the Brighton midfielder over a potential transfer to Dortmund but there has yet to be an agreement. Dortmund are optimistic a deal can be made and a transfer would cost between €7-10m.

GGFN | Jack Meenan