Borussia Dortmund still in Jadon Sancho talks after Manchester United set asking price

Borussia Dortmund remain hopeful of signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer.

The Bundesliga club re-signed Sancho in January following a public fallout with Erik ten Hag, which led to the winger being frozen out of the United squad.

One of the biggest obstacles Dortmund face is Sancho’s wages. On top of that, The Sun claim United want £40million for his signature.

The latest update from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth states that Dortmund remain in contact with United over a potential deal for Sancho.

Juventus are also said to be monitoring the England international’s situation at United.

Sheth also relayed the £40m asking price United have put on Sancho’s head.

After costing United a whopping £73m, it sounds like the club has already accepted that they will need to take a hit on Sancho.

No club in the right mind would pay over £50m for Sancho now, but it’s time for Dortmund to put their money where their mouth is.

