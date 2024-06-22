Borussia Dortmund steal Bayer Leverkusen target Waldemar Anton

According to Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton from under Bayer Leverkusen’s nose.

As previously reported, Die Werkself were leading the race to sign Anton this summer over Dortmund and Liverpool. However, the German international has now opted against signing for the German champions.

It is understood that there was no agreement in place between Leverkusen and Anton, but a lucrative contract was ready to be offered to the Stuttgart defender. Regardless, Dortmund have activated the €22.5 million release clause within Anton’s contract, and the Bundesliga runners-up have been informed about his departure.

With it being confirmed that Mats Hummels will be departing the Westfalenstadion this summer, BvB have been on the lookout for a successor. As stated in the report, Lars Ricken, Sebastian Kehl, and Sven Mislintat have all agreed that Anton was the ideal candidate to replace Hummels.

Last season, Anton featured 37 times for Stuttgart in all competitions, playing a key role in the club’s long-awaited return to the Champions League. As well as this, despite not yet featuring, the 27-year-old’s performances for Stuttgart last season ensured that he forced his way into Julian Nagelsmann’s squad for Euro 2024.

GGFN | Will Shopland