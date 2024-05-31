Borussia Dortmund’s squad for Champions League final against Real Madrid

Good news for Borussia Dortmund. Edin Terzić has a full strength squad to choose from ahead of their Champions League final against 14-time winners Real Madrid on Saturday night.

Everyone has travelled and is available to Terzić, who has guided Die Schwarzgelben to their first Champions League final since 2013, when they narrowly lost out to Bayern Munich.

Speaking prior to departure for London on Friday morning, Sebastian Kehl said: “No matter who starts tomorrow, no matter who comes off the bench tomorrow, we will need everyone.”

Anticipation is rising in the Dortmund camp as this squad look to write history.

Borussia Dortmund’s squad for the Champions League final

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Marcel Lotka

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Marius Wolf, Ian Maatsen, Niklas Süle, Julian Ryerson

Midfielders: Salih Özcan, Felix Nmecha, Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Kjell-Arik Wätjen

Attackers: Sebastien Haller, Niclas Fullkrug, Youssoufa Moukoko, Donyell Malen, Karim Adeyemi, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho

GGFN | Daniel Pinder