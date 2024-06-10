Borussia Dortmund set to make initial offer for Sehrou Guirassy

Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund are set to make their first offer to VfB Stuttgart striker Sehrou Guirassy as they push to add another striker this window.

The offer to Guirassy is said to be a four-year contract worth around €8m per year. The contract will also include a large signing-on bonus for the 28-year-old. Guirassy has a release clause in his Stuttgart contract worth €18m which is why Dortmund are able to enter directly into negotiations with the striker.

Guirassy has attracted interest from across Europe with AC Milan and Atletico Madrid said to be interested but a big boost for Dortmund is that the Guinean only wants to move within the Bundesliga if he is to leave Stuttgart this summer.

The decision will be Guirassy’s if he wants to leave Stuttgart he helped qualify for the Champions League and is the undisputed starting striker, or move to Dortmund who should last season despite making the Champions League final were levels off of Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. At Die Schwarzgelben, Guirassy would also have to compete with Niclas Füllkrug for the starting position.

It is widely known that Dortmund want to sign a striker this summer and is looking to offload Sebastien Haller and Youssoufa Moukoko. While Stuttgart they are already looking for potential replacements for Guirassy in case he leaves.

GGFN | Jack Meenan