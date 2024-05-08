Borussia Dortmund players sing Adele in changing room after reaching Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund players celebrated reaching the Champions League final with a dressing room rendition of Adele.

In footage shared on the club’s social media, Jadon Sancho is seen holding a speaker as his teammates belt out “Someone Like You”.

Dortmund booked their place in this year’s final with a hard-fought semi-final win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Edin Terzic’s side took a 1-0 lead into the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night (7 May) but were still not favourites to advance.

They survived PSG’s onslaught though, and a second-half Mats Hummels header sent them to the final with a 2-0 aggregate win.

Dortmund will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the showpiece event at Wembley on 1 June.