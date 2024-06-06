Borussia Dortmund are planning a €100M spending spree this summer

It has been a rather indifferent twelve months for Borussia Dortmund. Domestically, Die Schwarzgelben have faltered significantly, facing an early elimination in the DFB-Pokal while only qualifying for the Champions League due to the Bundesliga claiming a fifth spot in the competition.

Regardless, that may never have been possible if it were not for Dortmund’s breathtaking run to the Champions League final. Despite succumbing to Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium, BvB have been rewarded heavily in the financial department, subsequently allowing them to spend €100 million this summer.

Before the Champions League final, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke mentioned to Bild that Dortmund have big plans regarding a summer rebuild:

“We cannot invest €100 million net, but we will invest significantly more in transfers than we earn through transfers.”

It is understood that BvB will have €75 million to spend on new arrivals this summer after receiving a remarkable €130 million from their Champions League exploits. However, this is expected to increase as the club looks to move on a number of players.

Salih Özcan, Sébastien Haller, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Donyell Malen are all contenders to be sold this summer, which will subsequently boost Dortmund’s allowance. With Die Schwarzgelben planning to add quality in every department, as previously reported by GGFN, it will certainly be a busy summer at the Westfalenstadion.

GGFN | Will Shopland