Borussia Dortmund part ways with head coach Edin Terzic

Edin Terzic has resigned from his position as head coach of Borussia Dortmund despite taking the club to the UEFA Champions League final.

The 41-year-old reportedly tendered his resignation yesterday in a meeting with the board, and they decided to terminate his contract.

Terzic won the DFB Pokal and guided Dortmund to a second-place finish in the 2022/23 season across his two spells at the club. Nuri Sahin has taken over as interim coach.

“Even though it really hurts, I want to inform you that I will leave BVB today,” Terzic said in a club statement. It was a huge honour to lead this club to a DFB Cup final and recently a Champions League final.

“After our final at Wembley, I asked the club bosses for a talk because I’ve been at BVB for over ten years now, with five as a coach and two-and-a-half as head coach, and I have the feeling that our new beginning should also come with someone new on the touchline.

“After intense discussions, my feeling hasn’t changed. I wish Borussia Dortmund all the best. It’s not goodbye but till next time.”

Despite reaching the Champions League final, Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga in a disappointing campaign for Die Schwarz Gelben.

BVB were meant to compete with Bayern Munich for the title but finished below the top four as Bayer Leverkusen took the Meisterschale.

The awful end to the 2022/23 season also still leaves a bad taste in the mouth. BVB had come so close to clinching the Bundesliga title, only to capitulate on the final match day.

Terzic’s decision to leave follows a major bust-up with defender Mats Hummels, who criticised the manager’s defensive tactics against Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen, which led to a physical altercation.

There were reports that the German defender would leave the club if Terzic stayed, but the Menden-born manager has opted to leave gracefully.