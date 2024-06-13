Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels and Edin Terzic had an argument in the week leading up to the Champions League final

Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels and head coach Edin Terzic had an argument in the week leading up to the Champions League final.

The relationship between Hummels and Terzic has been strained for a while especially after it was previously reported that the defender would only stay at Dortmund if Terzic leaves.

Now it has come to light that the pair had a confrontation so bad that consequences had also been discussed for the individuals, the fact that the club were competing in the final later in the week meant they were forced to make peace.

One of the reasons for the confrontation was Hummels’ Sport Bild interview in the lead-up to the Champions League final. In the interview, Hummels publically criticised Terzic as a head coach due to his choice of tactics and game plan, which did not sit well with Terzic.

It is now likely that Hummels will not stay at Dortmund beyond this summer with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

GGFN | Jack Meenan