Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus’ last dance

After 12 years, over 400 games, 170 goals and 131 assists across all competitions, Marco Reus (35) is ready for his last dance at Borussia Dortmund. The German attacker will be leaving behind a legacy when he departs Die Schwarzgelben at the end of the season, but there’s still time for one last hurrah.

Borussia Dortmund are in the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, where they narrowly lost out against Bayern Munich. Up against 14-time champions Real Madrid, anticipation and tension is rising ahead of BVB’s European final.

Reus is one of two survivors – the other being Mats Hummels – from their defeat 11 years ago, which ironically came at Wembley. Should Borussia Dortmund beat Real, it’s plausible that Reus could receive the ultimate farewell. As reported earlier, it’s suggested internally that captain Emre Can would allow Reus to lift the Champions League trophy should BVB prevail.

2013 is a question of what could have been, but Saturday’s final against Real Madrid is a chance for Reus to help guide his side to victory. Whether the 35-year-old plays or not remains to be seen, but the German’s presence and aurora around the hotel and within the camp will be key.

Reus has already said goodbye to the Yellow Wall at the Westfalenstadion and he certainly doesn’t need to cement his legacy at the club, but a Champions League trophy in Reus’ final game for the club would be a fitting, and deserving, way to end his career with Die Schwarzgelben.

